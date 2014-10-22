Top State Official Outlines New York's New Virtual Currency Rules

In an address at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, New York State Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky detailed what will be the first state level regulations for Bitcoin and other virtual currency.

Most startups that deal in virtual currency knew the day would come when they might be regulated more like financial institutions.

But anyone who had doubts should get ready for change--and sooner rather than later.

Addressing students and faculty at Benjamin N. Cardozo School,...

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