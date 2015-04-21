10 Tuesday Reads - Bull market in stocks Is alive, mystery of china’s gold, the size of stuff, the least-celebrated beatle, and more

0
- The Bull Market in Stocks Is Alive and Well (Barron’s)
- The Mystery of China’s Gold Stash May Soon Be Solved (Bloomberg)
- This is what legalized pot looks like in New York (Crains)
- This Is Your Brain on Money: How Investors Trip Themselves Up (WSJ) but see Mom-and-Pop Traders Went on a Buying Binge During Friday’s Market Plunge (Bloomberg)
- Is T.J. Maxx the best retail store in the land? (Fortune)
- The Top 100 Highest Grossing Restaurants In America (Celebrity Net Worth)
- Data Is the New Middle Manager: Startups are keeping head counts low, replacing them with a surprising substitute for leaders and decision-makers: Data. (WSJ)
- The end of Moore’s law (The Economist)
- 11 images that capture the incredible vastness of space (Vox) see also Astronomy: The Size of Stuff (Astronomy Central)
- Every snide joke you’ve told about Ringo is wrong: The least-celebrated Beatle is finally getting the respect he deserves (Salon)
What are you reading?