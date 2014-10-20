Credit Suisse hiring across regions, Deutsche scarfing up wealth managers

In the latest hiring roundup, Credit Suisse is hiring investment bankers in EMEA and Asia, BlackRock may need more help in fixed income and Deutsche Bank is loading up on US wealth managers.

New fixed income team in Europe

Liquidnet, a U.S.-based dark pool operator, is expanding into electronic bond trading. As part of the growth, they’re building a fixed income team in Europe.

Credit Suisse hiring investment bankers in EMEA

Credit Suisse is reorganizing its investment bank after seeing a “significant pickup in activity” in EMEA. The Swiss bank is hiring junior bankers and “selectively attracting senior talent” from outside the bank. It’s growing in Asia, too.

And private bankers in Spain

Credit Suisse is also hiring private bankers in Spain as assets under management have nearly doubled since the recession. The bank has hired five in the last few months and is thirsty for more.

Former UBS exec to lead new group

Christian Hess, the co-founder of UBS’s private equity group, has been hired by Investec to lead its newly-created financial sponsor transaction group. Expect hiring to follow.

Short-sellers needed

Research firm Muddy Waters is mulling starting a hedge fund. The firm, which employs just 10 people currently, creates and distributes short-selling research, so they’ll likely be looking for people with experience in activist investing.

BlackRock to grow bond unit?

BlackRock may be in need of more fixed income specialists. The asset manager is enjoying massive inflows within its bond unit, and its CEO is bullish on growth.

UK banks require directors but can’t find them

UK banks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays and the British arm of Spain’s Santander are looking for directors to help ring fence their retail and wholesale banking units. They are so far struggling to find them.

Banker poaching in Belfast

US private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management is hiring in Ireland. The only problem is they seem to be poaching from just one firm: Ulster Bank Belfast.

Deutsche Bank loading up on US wealth managers

Within the last three months, Deutsche Bank has poached four of J.P. Morgan’s private bankers in the U.S. alone.