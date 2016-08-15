Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Introduction

Table of Contents







Introduction

Among the reasons to create cross-platform experts advisors in MetaTrader are the following:

You are interested in sharing expert advisors with others, regardless of what trading platform version they use.

You want to understand the differences between MQL4 and MQL5.

You want to save time coding.

If MetaTrader 4 suddenly becomes legacy software, you will have less trouble migrating your trading robots to MetaTrader 5.

You are already a MetaTrader 5 user, but for some reason, you want to test your expert advisor in MetaTrader 4.

You are still a MetaTrader 4 user, but you would like to use the MQL5 Cloud Service to test and optimize your trading robots.

When developing expert advisors, and even indicators and scripts, the developer typically pursues the following courses of action:

Develop the software using one language (MQL4 or MQL5) Thoroughly test the developed software Re-implement the same software for the other language

It has several disadvantages:

All the aspects of the software would need to be re-implemented, including parts or features which both versions share Debugging and maintenance can be difficult Reduces productivity

Having a separate, parallel implementation would nearly double the amount of code needed: one for MQL4, and another one for MQL5. Debugging and maintenance can even be more challenging. If one version needs to be updated, the same update may need to be introduced as well to the other version. And due to the differences between MQL4 and MQL5, the two versions of the same software would have to diverge at some point. This potentially brings in more problems, since the deviations in code are often not clearly laid out using separate, parallel implementations.





Hello World EA Sample



Let us begin with a simple expert advisor written in MQL5: a hello world expert advisor. In the said MQL version, we typically write it as is shown in the following source code:

(HelloWorld.mq5)

#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorld : public CObject { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); } CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting(); ExpertRemove (); }

In MQL4, we also write the application in the same manner:

HelloWorld.mq4



#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorld : public CObject { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting(); ExpertRemove (); }





Source and Header Files

Note that the two source files shown earlier are identical. It is not possible to have a single source file that is cross-platform compatible. This is due to how the source files are being compiled:

Compiling an MQ4 source file results to the generation of an EX4 file

Compiling an MQ5 source file results to the generation of an EX5 file.

It may not be possible to have a single source file that works on both platforms. However, it is possible to have both source files to reference a single header file, as what is illustrated in the following figure:









Ideally, we would want to have everything on the header file, with the two source files only having a single line of source code: a statement linking the header file. We can then rewrite the Hello World expert advisor header file like the following:

HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh



#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorld : public CObject { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { string str= NULL ; Print ( StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2)); } CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }





The MQL4 and MQL5 source files will each contain a single line of code, which is an #include directive to reference the header file above:

HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq4 and HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq5

#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh>

Using this approach has a couple of advantages. First, we can potentially decrease the amount of source code written for the two platforms by up to 50% (at least for this example). The second advantage is that this setup would allow us to work on just a single implementation, rather than two, separate ones. Since there is only one source to work on, changes made on the MQL4 version will also apply to the MQL5 version, and vice versa.



Using the normal approach, if one is to make changes to one source file, he also has to apply the changes separately to the other source file for the other platform. And expert advisors are rarely written like this example code. They are much more complex. And as an expert advisor becomes increasingly complex, it would also become increasingly hard to maintain two separate versions.





Conditional Compilation

MQL4 and MQL5 share a lot of things in common, but they also differ from each other in many ways. Among these differences is the implementation of the StringConcatenate function. In MQL4, the function is defined as the following:

string StringConcatenate ( void argument1, void argument2, ... );

In MQL5, the function has a slightly different implementation:

int StringConcatenate ( string & string_var, void argument1 void argument2 ... );

We can use this function on the Hello World application by overloading the Greeting() method of our class. The new method will accept two string arguments, and whose concatenated result would be printed on the terminal. We update our header file like the following:



(HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh)



#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorld : public CObject { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { string str= NULL ; Print ( StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2)); } CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }





Using this updated version, in MetaTrader 4, we would see the following result printed on the terminal:

Hello World!

In MetaTrader 5, we would see a result different from what was originally intended:

12

In MQL4, the function returns a string representing the concatenated text. On the other hand, in MQL5, an integer value representing the size of the concatenated string is returned instead. In order to make the application exhibit the same behavior on two platforms without having to redo most of the code, we may simply use conditional compilation, as shown in the following code:

CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { #ifdef __MQL5__ string str= NULL ; StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2); Print (str); #else Print ( StringConcatenate (str1,str2)); #endif }





Note that this is a pre-processor directive. There might be an additional overhead on compile time, but not on execution time. In MQL4, the compiler would interpret the code above as the following:

CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { Print ( StringConcatenate (str1,str2)); }





On the other hand, the MQL5 compiler will see the code as follows:

CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { string str= NULL ; StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2); Print (str); }





Split Implementation

At this point, we can already understand what types of code exist in order to create a cross-platform compatible expert advisor:

Compatible Shared functions

Calculation

Incompatible Functions that behave differently

Functions that are available in one, but not on the other

Different mode of execution



Between MQL4 and MQL5, there exists a set of functions that behave identically. The Print() function is one example. It behaves the same no matter which platform version an expert advisor uses. Compatible source codes can also be seen in the form of pure calculations. The result of 1+1 will be the same for both MQL4 and MQL5, as well as any real-world programming language. In both cases, a split implementation is rarely needed.



In cases where a particular portion of source code will either not compile or will execute differently in one platform, a split implementation will be needed. The StringConcatenate function is an example of the first case of incompatible code. Despite having the same name, they behave differently in MQL4 and MQL5. There are also some functions that have no direct counterpart in the other language. An example is the OrderCalcMargin function, which, at least up to the time of this writing, has no equivalent in MQL4. The third case is probably the most difficult to handle for cross-platform development, as it is here where the implementation may vary from one developer to another. In this case, finding the common denominator between the two platforms may be needed in order to lessen code length, and then split implementations as necessary.

Now, solely relying on conditional compilation may be a bad idea. As the code becomes long, having a lot of these statements can make debugging or code maintenance very difficult. In object-oriented programming, we may need to split the implementation into three parts: (1) the base implementation, (2) the MQL4-specific implementation, and (3) the MQL5-specific implementation.

The base class implementation will contain the code that is shared by both versions. In cases where incompatibility arises, one may deviate from the base implementation, or even leave the base implementation empty, and apply separate implementations for both languages.

For the Hello World expert advisor, we declare a base class, give it a name such as CHelloWorldBase, and then use it to contain code that is shared by both MQL4 and MQL5. This includes the initial Greeting() method we defined at the start of this article:

HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh



#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorldBase : public CObject { public : CHelloWorldBase( void ); ~CHelloWorldBase( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); }; CHelloWorldBase::CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::~CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); }





We then make the platform- or language-specific class objects to inherit from the base class, and introduce different implementations in order to achieve the same desired result:

HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL4.mqh



#include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh" class CHelloWorld : public CHelloWorldBase { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { Print ( StringConcatenate (str1,str2)); }

HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL5.mqh

#include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh" class CHelloWorld : public CHelloWorldBase { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { string str= NULL ; StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2); Print (str); }





We then move the event functions back to where they are normally found, which is within the main source file:

HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq5



#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL5.mqh> CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }





HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq4

#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL4.mqh> CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }

In this particular example, it is more practical to use a single header, containing the base class, and the two descendant classes within a conditional compilation directive. However, in most cases, moving the classes to separate files is necessary, especially if the source codes involved are long.



Including of Files

It is natural for a developer to simply reference the header file containing the actual class definition to be used in the program. For example, in the MQL5 implementation of the HelloWorld expert advisor, we can see that the two versions (HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq4 and HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mq5) are virtually the same, except for the specific header file they include.



#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL4.mqh>

#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL5.mqh>

#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorldBase : public CObject { public : CHelloWorldBase( void ); ~CHelloWorldBase( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); }; CHelloWorldBase::CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::~CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); } #ifdef __MQL5__ #include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL5.mqh" #else #include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader_MQL4.mqh" #endif

Another approach, is to reference the header file containing the base implementation. Then, at the end of that header file, we can use a conditional compilation directive to reference the header file containing the applicable descendant, depending on the type of compiler being used:





We then reference this header file in the main source file, rather than the language-specific header file:

#include <HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh> CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }





After this, we then remove the #include directives on the header files containing the language-specific implementation (strike-through text shows code deleted):

#include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh" class CHelloWorld : public CHelloWorldBase { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { Print ( StringConcatenate (str1,str2)); }

#include "HelloWorld_SingleHeader.mqh" class CHelloWorld : public CHelloWorldBase { public : CHelloWorld( void ); ~CHelloWorld( void ); virtual void Greeting( const string str1, const string str2); }; CHelloWorld::CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::~CHelloWorld( void ) { } CHelloWorld::Greeting( const string str1, const string str2) { string str= NULL ; StringConcatenate (str,str1,str2); Print (str); }





This approach is recommended and has several advantages. First, it keeps the include directives the same for both MQL4 and MQL5 main source files. It also saves the mental overhead of thinking about which particular header file to include and which path (e.g. include MQL4/ or MQL5/), in a given include processor directive. The third advantage is that it keeps the base inclusions on the base header files. If one is to use include directives on the language-specific header files, it would be used exclusively for that version only (MQL4 or MQL5).







Splitting Directories and Files

When developing expert advisors in OOP, it is indeed unlikely for one to code everything under a single class definition. One proof of this are the trading strategy classes of the MQL5 Standard Library. As the lines of codes increase, it may be more practical to divide the code among various header files. This article recommends the following directory format:

|-Include

|-Base

|-MQL4

|-MQL5

The three directories can be placed right within the Include directory within the data folder, or in a sub-directory within the said folder.



For our example code, we will adopt the following directory structure:

|-Include

|-MQLx-Intro



|-Base HelloWorldBase.mqh

|-MQL4 HelloWorld.mqh |-MQL5 HelloWorld.mqh



Using a directory structure such as this will give our code better organization. It would also eliminate the problem of file naming clashes that we were trying to avoid earlier.



Due to the change in directory locations for our header files, we need to update our main header file for the class with the new locations of its two descendants:



#include <Object.mqh> class CHelloWorldBase : public CObject { public : CHelloWorldBase( void ); ~CHelloWorldBase( void ); virtual void Greeting( void ); }; CHelloWorldBase::CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::~CHelloWorldBase( void ) { } CHelloWorldBase::Greeting( void ) { Print ( "Hello World!" ); } #ifdef __MQL5__ #include "..\MQL5\HelloWorld.mqh" #else #include "..\MQL4\HelloWorld.mqh" #endif

We also update our main source file with the updated location for our base class. For both versions, the source files will already be identical at this phase:



HelloWorld_Sample.mq4 and HelloWorld_Sample.mq5



#include <MQLx-Intro\Base\HelloWorldBase.mqh> CHelloWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); ExpertRemove (); }





Inheritance

Let us assume that we would like to extend the CHelloWorld class we defined earlier, like a class named CGoodByeWorld. This class will use the Greeting() method of CHelloWorld in order to create a message that says "Goodbye World!". One way to do it (recommended) is to reference the ancestor's base class, which is CHelloWorldBase. Then, similar to CHelloWorldBase, include a pre-processor conditional compilation directive at the end of this file, referencing the correct descendant. The inheritance hierarchy would look like the following

However, the way the header files are included will be a little different:

The class diagram is shown in the figure below. The initial Greeting function, is in the CHelloWorldBase class, and this method is used (inherited) across all the other descendant classes. The same is true for the CGoodByeWorld class, which also a new method named GoodBye. It is also possible for this class to even extend the method for CHelloWorldBase, so that the greeting will say "goodbye" rather than "hello".















We only include the header files for the base class. In this case where a single class hierarchy is involved, we only include the header file of the base class with the greatest abstraction (GoodByeWorldBase.mqh), since referencing this file automatically includes the other needed header files. Notice that we do not use #include to reference platform-specific header files, since it would be the responsibility of the base header files to include them.



Our directory structure would also be updated, which at completion, would already contain the new header files:

|-Include

|-MQLx-Intro



|-Base HelloWorldBase.mqh GoodByeWorldBase.mqh

|-MQL4 HelloWorld.mqh GoodByeWorld.mqh

|-MQL5 HelloWorld.mqh GoodByeWorld.mqh





The following is the implementation of the CGoodByeWorldBase class:



#include "HelloWorldBase.mqh" class CGoodByeWorldBase : public CHelloWorld { public : CGoodByeWorldBase( void ); ~CGoodByeWorldBase( void ); virtual void GoodBye( void ); }; CGoodByeWorldBase::CGoodByeWorldBase( void ) { } CGoodByeWorldBase::~CGoodByeWorldBase( void ) { } CGoodByeWorldBase::GoodBye( void ) { Greeting( "Goodbye " , "World!" ); } #ifdef __MQL5__ #include "..\MQL5\GoodByeWorld.mqh" #else #include "..\MQL4\GoodByeWorld.mqh" #endif

Note that even though the file included "HelloWorldBase.mqh", the CGoodByeWorldBase class inherits from CHelloWorld, not CHelloWorldBase. The version of CHelloWorld used will ultimately depend on the version of MQL compiler is being used. Extending CHelloWorldBase will also work in another case. However, in this example, since the Goodbye() method uses the Greeting() method, CGoodByeWorldBase will need to inherit directly from a platform-specific implementation of CHelloWorld.



Since the GoodBye() method can be shared between the two versions, it would be ideal to keep this within the base implementation. And since there is no other additional method for this class object, the descendants will be lacking any new class methods. We can then implement the descendant in the following manner:

class CGoodByeWorld : public CGoodByeWorldBase { };

The main source file would need to be updated as well, this time, instantiating an object based on CGoodByeWorld, and calling the GoodBye() method within the OnTick handler.

HelloWorld_Sample.mq4 and HelloWorld_Sample.mq5



#include <MQLx-Intro\Base\GoodByeWorldBase.mqh> CGoodByeWorld hello; int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { hello.Greeting( "Hello " , "World!" ); hello.GoodBye(); ExpertRemove (); }

Running the versions of the expert advisor, will print the following result on the terminal:

Hello World!

Goodbye World!

ExpertRemove() function called







Limitations

In most cases, this approach would allow a programmer to develop cross-platform expert advisors faster and more efficiently. However, readers are cautioned to be aware of certain limitations which may make it difficult or even impossible for one to apply the method demonstrated in this article:

1. Limitations in MetaTrader 4

2. Largely different execution or conventions between the two platforms

MetaTrader 4, being the older trading platform, lacks certain features available in MetaTrader 5. In cases where an expert advisor requires a feature that is lacking in one platform, one has to develop a custom-made solution exclusively for the other version. This is mainly a problem with MetaTrader 5 native expert advisors that will need to have a counterpart in MetaTrader 4. MetaTrader 4 users have less to worry in this regard, as most features of MetaTrader 4, if not all, have a counterpart or at least an easy workaround in MetaTrader 5.



The two platforms largely differ in some operations. This is especially true for trade operations. In this case, the developer will have to choose which convention to adopt. He may for example, use MetaTrader 4 conventions and translate them to MetaTrader 5 conventions, in order to achieve the same end-behavior. Or the exact opposite, in which case he has to apply the customary approach to trading in MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4 expert advisors.







Conclusion

In this article, we have demonstrated a method by which cross-platform expert advisors can be possibly developed. The said method proposed the use of a base class, which contains the implementations shared by both trading platforms. In areas where the two languages deviate from each other, split implementations can be introduced as descendant classes which inherit from this base class. The same method is repeated for classes that would need to be defined further into the class hierarchy. This method may prove to be helpful in developing cross-platform applications with less time, and make code maintenance easier by avoiding the need for implementing separate, parallel implementations.