All about Automated Trading Championship: Reporting the Championship 2006

All about Automated Trading Championship: Reporting the Championship 2006

Two years have passed since the first Automated Trading Championship. A lot of interesting information has been accumulated for this time: statistical reports, interviews with traders, useful articles. We present to you a selection of these materials that are divided into several parts. The present article contains Weekly Reports of the ATC 2006. These materials are like snapshots, they are interesting-to-read not only during the Championship, but years later as well.

Championship Report: First Week Results (2 – 9 October)

So, the first of twelve Championship weeks has gone. It has brought a couple of surprises.

Championship Report: Second Week (9 – 16 October)

The second week of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 has ended. The top three experts are replaced by others.

Championship Report: Third Week (16 – 23 October)

The results of the third competition week have been summarized. Sashken returns to the Top Three, two debutants show their impressive results. On Thursday, the regular meeting of the Championship Jury took place. The Top Ten Expert Advisors are named in the report, ad well. They increased their total assets by 13 thousand dollars.

Championship Report: Fourth Week (23 – 30 October)

The fourth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 has ended. A month had already passed since the start of this competition, however, two months are still yet to come, therefore let us strike some balance.

Championship Report: Fifth Week (30 October - 6 November)

The fifth week of the Automated Trading championship 2006 has ended. Hendrick scored off Vdiddi38 and took the first place. The third place was taken by ldamiani with the same open positions. The Top Ten total equity did not change.

Championship Report: Sixth Week (6-13 November)

Six weeks of the competition are behind us now. The Automated Trading Championship 2006 is the half way through. There are continuous movements in the Top Ten. Yesterday's leaders leave their places again.

Championship Report: Seventh Week (13-20 November)

The seventh of twelve weeks of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 has ended. The Top Ten structure has not practically changed, but the Participants are still shifting from place to place.

Championship Report: Eighth Week (20-27 November)

The eighth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 is over. Two thirds of the time provided for the competition. At the end of the previous week, the structure of the Top Ten changed significantly. However, leaders of the past weeks – ldamiani and Hendrick – managed to hold their positions.

Championship Report: Ninth Week (27 November - 3 December)

The ninth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 was very surprising. There are only three weeks left to the end of the competition, but there are serious changes in the Top Ten. The previous weeks' leaders have lost their positions.

Championship Report: Tenth Week (3-10 December)

Ten weeks of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 are over. Only 10 trading days are left till the end of the Championship. Leaders are still rotating in the Top Ten. Anyway, Ldamiani and Hendrick and are still holding top places in the Participants Table.

Championship Report: Eleventh Week (10-17 December)

The eleventh, the last but one week of the Automated Trading Championship 2006 is over. There are only 5 trading days left to the end of the Championship. The first place is being tightly held by Rich. Tough struggle for the second and the third place is being carried on.

