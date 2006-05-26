Requirements Applicable to Articles Offered for Publishing at MQL4.com
Starting from May 1, 2006, all the registered users of the MQL4.community website
(https://www.mql4.com) can post their articles and be rewarded for this. Purpose of this service is to
concentrate at one place as much useful information as possible about programming
on MetaQuotes 4 Language (MQL4). The postings are intended to help all those writing
Expert Advisors or Custom Indicators.
We admit for publication articles on automated trading and programming in MQL4 language
written in Russian or English. Each article will be reviewed free of charge by
our staff editors and moderators. We guarantee the integrity of the authors' writing
style and protection of your copyright. Every original and authentic article will
be rewarded. Authors of the most interesting and "hitting" papers will
be celebrated by additional valuable prizes. Translation of the articles into Russian
will be taken over by us.
Recommendations on the Contents
First and foremost, the article should contain as much new and practically useful
information as possible.
Articles on the following subject are especially welcome:
- Programming trading strategies in MQL4
- Using MQL4 trading functionality
- Details of:
- using elements of MQL4 language
- writing and use of MQL4 programs (scripts, indicators, expert advisors, libraries)
- creation and use of included files and function libraries (mqh, ex4, dll)
- Testing expert advisors in the Client Terminal:
- preparing an expert advisor for testing
- analysis of test results
- optimization of the expert advisor parameters
- analyzing the results of optimization of the expert advisor parameters
An article is expected to be original, that is, not to copy other materials. Quotations from other original texts should be provided with the references to the source.
Initial Steps
The author of the article should proceed with the registration on https://www.mql4.com website and obtaining a publication permit from the website administrator. Following
that, you perform the steps below:
- Press the "Add a new article" button in the "Articles" section
- fill out the "Subject" and "Description" fields in the opening form
- select the category of the article in the drop-down "Category" list
- enter the text of the article in the respective field, enter screenshots and attach
files, if any
Important notice! If the author has written the article in a different editor, he/she should convert it to HTML format.
- After the completion of operations with the text, you should press the "Add" button, which will give your article the "draft" status. The list of all the author's articles is available on "My own" page.
To send a finished article for a check by moderator, you should use the "send
for proofreading" button. Your monitor will display a confirmation dialog
box.
After the "OK" button has been pressed, the article is given the "ready
for publishing" status.
The moderator will check the article, provide the feedback and suggestions of necessary
changes, if any, in form of "comments", and send the article for update
along with the comments. The article will return to the "draft" status.
This procedure is performed in a secure mode, that is, the comments are only accessible
to the moderator and the author. The comments are not linked to the version and
are made in a different color. If there are no comments, the moderator will publish
the article. The article is then given the "published" status.
After the article has taken the "ready for publishing" or "published"
status, the author can use the "new version" command to create a new
version of the article and continue to work at it. The number of versions of an
article is unlimited. After the publication of each subsequent version of the article
the previously published version takes the "draft" status.
If the draft version of an article was not updated for three months, it is deleted.
The author cannot modify or delete the article which was sent for check or published.
Appearance and Formatting Requirements
- Official languages of the community are English and Russian. Therefore, we accept for publication articles written in one, or both, of these languages (for example, an original article and the author's own translation of the article into the other language).
- Volume of articles accepted for publication: 300 - 500 lines of text with several screenshots.
- You are not allowed to set the name or the font size in the HTML markup of the article. You are not allowed to use for article formatting any styles other than "longtext", "tablekul", "mqstable", "mqstable2", "code", or "fquote".
- Source code of a program written in MQL4 should be entered using the in-built editor, by pressing the "MQL Code" button. After you have selected this command, you should enter the source code into the editing field of the opening dialog box. After you press the "OK" button, the highlighted code is entered into the text of the article. The code width should not exceed 95 characters.
- Screenshots and pictures are inserted using the in-built editor by pressing the "Picture" button. After you have selected this command, you should indicate in the opening dialog box the full name of the file containing the screenshot or the picture. After the "OK" button has been pressed, the screenshot, or the picture, is inserted in the text of the article. Before creating screenshots, you should set the size of the window title at 18. Width of the screenshot should not exceed 750 pixels. We accept graphics in .gif and .jpeg formats. Please use the "Black On White" color scheme for creating screenshots of charts.
- Please name all the files attached to your article with Latin letters only. Do not
use Cyrillic, Chinese, etc. since readers who do not have possibility to read such
fonts will not be able to use your attached files properly.
Copyright
Author of the article shall agree to the following conditions of publication of
articles on https://www.mql4.com website:
- MetaQuotes Software Corp. receives exclusive right to the publication and distribution of the article under the author's name, including its republications, its publication in electronic or any other accessible forms, as well as the translation of the article or any parts thereof into foreign languages.
- The author shall be entitled to a single publication of the article on his/her own Internet resource. In this case, the author shall reference the address of the first publication with an active hyperlink.
- In all the other cases, the author and third parties shall obtain preliminary consent
of MetaQuotes Software Corp. for the publication of the article in other sources
or at other Internet addresses.
The Author's Fee
Each article is assessed on an individual basis. Minimal author's fee per article
is between US$30 and US$50. The fee will be increased if the article is of special
interest or represents particular practical value for the community. Authors of
the best articles will be awarded additional prizes. After the publication of the
first article the author's "Profile Editing" page will display a "Statements"
tab with an asterisk in the "Amount" column of the line containing the
name of the published article.
After the decision on the amount of the fee has been taken, the determined amount
of the fee will replace the asterisk.
Payments for the published articles are effected using WebMoney or E-Gold electronic
payments systems within five business days. After the remuneration has been paid
to the author, the payment details will appear as a line in the "Statements"
tab.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1402
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
Introduction
I'm going to give an idea of more detail of fibonacci number that can be used as expanding pivot lines or use it as an expanding
AB=CD pattern.
Your Title
new fibanacci number-expanding AB=CD pattern-expanding pivot lines
all trader know about fibonacci number such as this:
1,1,2,3,5,8,13,21,34,55,89,144,233,377,610,987,….
a few of them know about 0.786 and 1.272
0, 0.236, 0.382 , 0.5 , 0.618 , 0.764 , 0.786 , 1 , 1.27 , 1.618 ,2.058 ,3.33 , 4.236 ,5.388 ,6.854,….
0, 23.6% , 38.2% , 50% , 61.8 %, 76.4 % , 78.6% , 100% , 127% , 161.8%, 205.8% , 330% , 423.6% , 538.8% , 685.4 %,…
but there is n't any book or article or application about 2.058 - 3.330 - 5.388 - 6.854 - 8.718 or more
i calculate them as bellow:
AB=CD pattern
Conclusion
we can see more levels for trading or forecasting(long term) or use it for expanding
AB=CD pattern.i think that it is new article but i will be happy to see your idea
http://fx13549045.blogfa.com or fx13549045@yahoo.com