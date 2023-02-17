SignaleKategorien
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
167 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 22%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 052
Gewinntrades:
1 589 (77.43%)
Verlusttrades:
463 (22.56%)
Bester Trade:
118.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-51.94 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 160.47 USD (243 210 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 125.61 USD (138 751 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
32 (39.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
132.01 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
75.30%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
11.99
Long-Positionen:
1 087 (52.97%)
Short-Positionen:
965 (47.03%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.59 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-111.52 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.45%
Jahresprognose:
5.41%
Algo-Trading:
89%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.28 USD
Maximaler:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
Kapital:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1692
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 153
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 325
USDCAD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 78K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 16K
USDCAD 844
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +118.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -52 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +39.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -37.15 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 318
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.96 × 496
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
noch 15 ...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



    Keine Bewertungen
    2025.07.10 00:34
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.02 10:50
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.03.10 13:51
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.07 14:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.05 13:19
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.01.13 05:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.09 13:43
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.21 15:00
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.10.21 09:41
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2024.10.21 08:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.09.25 10:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.09.24 23:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 10:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 04:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 18:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.26 03:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.02 05:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.09.24 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.07.12 17:46
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Signal
    Preis
    Wachstum
    Abonnenten
    Geldmittel
    Kontostand
    Wochen
    Expert Advisor
    Trades
    Gewinn
    Aktivität
    PF
    Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
    Rückgang
    Hebel
    MSC Fund Pro
    30 USD pro Monat
    22%
    0
    0
    USD
    10K
    USD
    167
    89%
    2 052
    77%
    75%
    1.95
    0.99
    USD
    7%
    1:30
