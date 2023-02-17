- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1692
|AUDNZD
|205
|NZDCAD
|153
|USDCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|248
|NZDCAD
|325
|USDCAD
|12
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|78K
|AUDNZD
|9.5K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|USDCAD
|844
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Use MSC Line EA & MSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $
Total loss commitment of 8%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
