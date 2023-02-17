SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
154 hafta
1 / 7.7K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 20%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 811
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 407 (77.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
404 (22.31%)
En iyi işlem:
118.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 830.62 USD (215 573 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 001.50 USD (128 543 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
32 (39.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
132.01 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
73.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.73%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
10.78
Alış işlemleri:
964 (53.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
847 (46.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.91
Beklenen getiri:
1.01 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-111.52 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
5.44%
Algo alım-satım:
88%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.28 USD
Maksimum:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1465
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 139
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 294
USDCAD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 62K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 15K
USDCAD 844
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +118.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +39.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -37.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



    İnceleme yok
    2025.07.10 00:34
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.02 10:50
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.03.10 13:51
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.07 14:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.05 13:19
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.01.13 05:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.09 13:43
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.21 15:00
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.10.21 09:41
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2024.10.21 08:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.09.25 10:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.09.24 23:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 10:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 04:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 18:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.26 03:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.02 05:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.09.24 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.07.12 17:46
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
    Sinyal
    Fiyat
    Büyüme
    Aboneler
    Fonlar
    Bakiye
    Haftalar
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    İşlemler
    Kazanç yüzdesi
    Etkinlik
    PF
    Beklenen getiri
    Düşüş
    Kaldıraç
    MSC Fund Pro
    Ayda 30 USD
    20%
    1
    7.7K
    USD
    10K
    USD
    154
    88%
    1 811
    77%
    73%
    1.91
    1.01
    USD
    7%
    1:30
    Kopyala

    MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

    Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

    Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.