- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
2 048
盈利交易:
1 586 (77.44%)
亏损交易:
462 (22.56%)
最好交易:
118.12 USD
最差交易:
-51.94 USD
毛利:
4 155.31 USD (242 836 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 123.35 USD (138 499 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (39.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
132.01 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
75.30%
最大入金加载:
14.73%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
11.97
长期交易:
1 086 (53.03%)
短期交易:
962 (46.97%)
利润因子:
1.96
预期回报:
0.99 USD
平均利润:
2.62 USD
平均损失:
-4.60 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-37.15 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-111.52 USD (4)
每月增长:
0.56%
年度预测:
7.28%
算法交易:
89%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.28 USD
最大值:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
净值:
6.52% (661.30 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1688
|AUDNZD
|205
|NZDCAD
|153
|USDCAD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|248
|NZDCAD
|325
|USDCAD
|12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|78K
|AUDNZD
|9.5K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|USDCAD
|844
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +118.12 USD
最差交易: -52 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +39.27 USD
最大连续亏损: -37.15 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 NeotechFinancialServices-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.63 × 318
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.95 × 492
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969 telegram: https://t.me/TonyOnl
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Use MSC Line EA & MSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $
Total loss commitment of 8%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
167
89%
2 048
77%
75%
1.95
0.99
USD
USD
7%
1:30