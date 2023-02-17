SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 reviews
Reliability
166 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 22%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 047
Profit Trades:
1 585 (77.43%)
Loss Trades:
462 (22.57%)
Best trade:
118.12 USD
Worst trade:
-51.94 USD
Gross Profit:
4 155.20 USD (242 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 122.86 USD (138 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (39.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.01 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
75.30%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.98
Long Trades:
1 086 (53.05%)
Short Trades:
961 (46.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.52 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.59%
Annual Forecast:
7.28%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
By Equity:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1687
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 153
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 325
USDCAD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 78K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 16K
USDCAD 844
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +118.12 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 317
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.97 × 489
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 more...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



    No reviews
    2025.07.10 00:34
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.02 10:50
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.03.10 13:51
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.07 14:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.05 13:19
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.01.13 05:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.09 13:43
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.21 15:00
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.10.21 09:41
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2024.10.21 08:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.09.25 10:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.09.24 23:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 10:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 04:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 18:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.26 03:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.02 05:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.09.24 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.07.12 17:46
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    MSC Fund Pro
    30 USD per month
    22%
    0
    0
    USD
    10K
    USD
    166
    89%
    2 047
    77%
    75%
    1.95
    0.99
    USD
    7%
    1:30
    Copy

