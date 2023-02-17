- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 047
Profit Trades:
1 585 (77.43%)
Loss Trades:
462 (22.57%)
Best trade:
118.12 USD
Worst trade:
-51.94 USD
Gross Profit:
4 155.20 USD (242 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 122.86 USD (138 499 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (39.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.01 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
75.30%
Max deposit load:
14.73%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
11.98
Long Trades:
1 086 (53.05%)
Short Trades:
961 (46.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
0.99 USD
Average Profit:
2.62 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.52 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.59%
Annual Forecast:
7.28%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
By Equity:
6.52% (661.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1687
|AUDNZD
|205
|NZDCAD
|153
|USDCAD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|248
|NZDCAD
|325
|USDCAD
|12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|78K
|AUDNZD
|9.5K
|NZDCAD
|16K
|USDCAD
|844
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +118.12 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +39.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.63 × 317
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.97 × 489
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
