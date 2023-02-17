시그널섹션
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 리뷰
안정성
168
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 23%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 064
이익 거래:
1 600 (77.51%)
손실 거래:
464 (22.48%)
최고의 거래:
118.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-51.94 USD
총 수익:
4 179.02 USD (245 036 pips)
총 손실:
-2 127.41 USD (138 816 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
32 (39.27 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
132.01 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.18
거래 활동:
75.30%
최대 입금량:
14.73%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
12.09
롱(주식매수):
1 091 (52.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
973 (47.14%)
수익 요인:
1.96
기대수익:
0.99 USD
평균 이익:
2.61 USD
평균 손실:
-4.58 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-37.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-111.52 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
0.41%
연간 예측:
4.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.28 USD
최대한의:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
자본금별:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1703
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 154
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 329
USDCAD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 79K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 17K
USDCAD 844
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +118.12 USD
최악의 거래: -52 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +39.27 USD
연속 최대 손실: -37.15 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.62 × 334
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.91 × 536
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
15 더...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



    리뷰 없음
    2025.07.10 00:34
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.02 10:50
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.03.10 13:51
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.07 14:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.05 13:19
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.01.13 05:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.09 13:43
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.21 15:00
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.10.21 09:41
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2024.10.21 08:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.09.25 10:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.09.24 23:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 10:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 04:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 18:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.26 03:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.02 05:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.09.24 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.07.12 17:46
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    시그널
    가격
    성장
    구독자
    자금
    잔고
    Expert Advisor
    트레이드
    이익 %
    활동
    PF
    기대수익
    축소
    레버리지
    MSC Fund Pro
    월별 30 USD
    23%
    0
    0
    USD
    10K
    USD
    168
    89%
    2 064
    77%
    75%
    1.96
    0.99
    USD
    7%
    1:30
