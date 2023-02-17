- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
2 064
이익 거래:
1 600 (77.51%)
손실 거래:
464 (22.48%)
최고의 거래:
118.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-51.94 USD
총 수익:
4 179.02 USD (245 036 pips)
총 손실:
-2 127.41 USD (138 816 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
32 (39.27 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
132.01 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.18
거래 활동:
75.30%
최대 입금량:
14.73%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
12.09
롱(주식매수):
1 091 (52.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
973 (47.14%)
수익 요인:
1.96
기대수익:
0.99 USD
평균 이익:
2.61 USD
평균 손실:
-4.58 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-37.15 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-111.52 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
0.41%
연간 예측:
4.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
89%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.28 USD
최대한의:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
자본금별:
6.52% (661.30 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1703
|AUDNZD
|205
|NZDCAD
|154
|USDCAD
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|248
|NZDCAD
|329
|USDCAD
|12
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|79K
|AUDNZD
|9.5K
|NZDCAD
|17K
|USDCAD
|844
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +118.12 USD
최악의 거래: -52 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +39.27 USD
연속 최대 손실: -37.15 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "NeotechFinancialServices-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.62 × 334
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.20 × 573
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.03 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.10 × 334
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.87 × 31
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Earnex-Trade
|3.91 × 536
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.24 × 71
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.50 × 362
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|7.06 × 67
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|7.96 × 124
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969 telegram: https://t.me/TonyOnl
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Use MSC Line EA & MSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.
FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $
Total loss commitment of 8%
Investor Recommend:
The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
