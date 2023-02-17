SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Fund Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
167 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2022 22%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 048
Transacciones Rentables:
1 586 (77.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
462 (22.56%)
Mejor transacción:
118.12 USD
Peor transacción:
-51.94 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 155.31 USD (242 836 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 123.35 USD (138 499 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
32 (39.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
132.01 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
75.30%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.73%
Último trade:
21 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
11.97
Transacciones Largas:
1 086 (53.03%)
Transacciones Cortas:
962 (46.97%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.96
Beneficio Esperado:
0.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-111.52 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.54%
Pronóstico anual:
7.28%
Trading algorítmico:
89%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.28 USD
Máxima:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
De fondos:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1688
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 153
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 325
USDCAD 12
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 78K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 16K
USDCAD 844
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +118.12 USD
Peor transacción: -52 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +39.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -37.15 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.63 × 318
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.20 × 573
Exness-MT5Real5
2.03 × 291
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.10 × 334
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.87 × 31
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Earnex-Trade
3.95 × 492
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.24 × 71
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.50 × 362
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 3
7.06 × 67
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real31
7.96 × 124
otros 15...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



    No hay comentarios
    2025.07.10 00:34
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 18:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.02 10:50
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.03.10 13:51
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.07 14:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.03.05 13:19
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2025.01.13 05:55
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.01.09 13:43
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.10.21 15:00
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.10.21 09:41
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
    2024.10.21 08:54
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2024.09.25 10:31
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2024.09.24 23:48
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2024.01.08 10:15
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.12.28 04:55
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.11.06 18:19
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.10.26 03:54
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.10.02 05:43
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2023.09.24 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2023.07.12 17:46
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
