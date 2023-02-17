SignauxSections
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Fund Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 avis
Fiabilité
154 semaines
1 / 7.7K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 20%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 807
Bénéfice trades:
1 404 (77.69%)
Perte trades:
403 (22.30%)
Meilleure transaction:
118.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-51.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 827.59 USD (215 156 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 000.62 USD (128 429 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (39.27 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
132.01 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
73.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.73%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.77
Longs trades:
960 (53.13%)
Courts trades:
847 (46.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.91
Rendement attendu:
1.01 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.96 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-37.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-111.52 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.44%
Prévision annuelle:
5.43%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
169.71 USD (1.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.60% (165.79 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.52% (661.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1461
AUDNZD 205
NZDCAD 139
USDCAD 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.3K
AUDNZD 248
NZDCAD 294
USDCAD 12
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 62K
AUDNZD 9.5K
NZDCAD 15K
USDCAD 844
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +118.12 USD
Pire transaction: -52 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +39.27 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -37.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Use MSC Line EAMSC ProMax EA MT5 with config suitable for fund trading.

FXCE fund's investment account is currently: 500K $

Total loss commitment of 8%

Investor Recommend:

The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose

    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



