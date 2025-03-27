KurseKategorien
Währungen / KULR
Zurück zum Aktien

KULR: KULR Technology Group Inc

4.74 USD 0.22 (4.87%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KULR hat sich für heute um 4.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die KULR Technology Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KULR News

Tagesspanne
4.50 4.80
Jahresspanne
0.27 7.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.52
Eröffnung
4.61
Bid
4.74
Ask
5.04
Tief
4.50
Hoch
4.80
Volumen
1.874 K
Tagesänderung
4.87%
Monatsänderung
2.82%
6-Monatsänderung
259.09%
Jahresänderung
1592.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K