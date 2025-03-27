Währungen / KULR
KULR: KULR Technology Group Inc
4.74 USD 0.22 (4.87%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KULR hat sich für heute um 4.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die KULR Technology Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KULR News
Tagesspanne
4.50 4.80
Jahresspanne
0.27 7.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.52
- Eröffnung
- 4.61
- Bid
- 4.74
- Ask
- 5.04
- Tief
- 4.50
- Hoch
- 4.80
- Volumen
- 1.874 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 259.09%
- Jahresänderung
- 1592.86%
