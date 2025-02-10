Währungen / CEF
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.07 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CEF hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
33.82 34.07
Jahresspanne
23.53 34.72
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 34.10
- Eröffnung
- 34.05
- Bid
- 34.07
- Ask
- 34.37
- Tief
- 33.82
- Hoch
- 34.07
- Volumen
- 434
- Tagesänderung
- -0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.96%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.71%
