KurseKategorien
Währungen / CEF
Zurück zum Aktien

CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units

34.07 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CEF hat sich für heute um -0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.82 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.07 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CEF News

Tagesspanne
33.82 34.07
Jahresspanne
23.53 34.72
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
34.10
Eröffnung
34.05
Bid
34.07
Ask
34.37
Tief
33.82
Hoch
34.07
Volumen
434
Tagesänderung
-0.09%
Monatsänderung
4.57%
6-Monatsänderung
19.96%
Jahresänderung
37.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K