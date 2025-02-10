Moedas / CEF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.02 USD 0.08 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CEF para hoje mudou para -0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.01 e o mais alto foi 34.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CEF Notícias
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at 34.16 USD
- I Believe The USD Will Drop Further, Supporting Non-US Equity Positioning Going Forward
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at $31.80
- THQ CEF: 13.3% Top Contrarian Healthcare Yield, Discounted Price (NYSE:THQ)
- CEF For Both Gold And Silver
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high of 31.31 USD
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at 31.04 USD
- CEF: Still A Great Way To Play Precious Metals (NYSEARCA:CEF)
- CEF Stock Soars to All-Time High of $31.02 Amid Bullish Sentiment
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- Central Fund of Canada stock hits all-time high of $30.41
- Sprott Trust reports interim financials, files 6-K
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust: It's Silver's Turn (NYSEARCA:CEF)
- Best Investment In Turbulent Times (SPX)
- Gold And Other Precious Metals Can Be A Great Hedge For Uncertain Times
- SABA: Why This High-Yield Fund Is A Buy Amid Market Chaos (NYSE:SABA)
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
- Natural-gas ETFs have quietly outshined the broader market so far in 2025. Is it time to jump in?
- FOF: Precious Metals Are Nice, But Not The Premium Valuation
- UTG: Still A Solid Long-Term Holding, But Some Caution To Consider (NYSE:UTG)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys (And A Sell) In The Month Of January 2025
- CCEF: Significant Diversification And Decent Results So Far (NYSEARCA:CCEF)
Faixa diária
34.01 34.05
Faixa anual
23.53 34.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.10
- Open
- 34.05
- Bid
- 34.02
- Ask
- 34.32
- Low
- 34.01
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- -0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.79%
- Mudança anual
- 37.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh