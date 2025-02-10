Devises / CEF
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.68 USD 0.61 (1.79%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CEF a changé de 1.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.18 et à un maximum de 34.69.
Suivez la dynamique Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CEF Nouvelles
Range quotidien
34.18 34.69
Range Annuel
23.53 34.72
- Clôture Précédente
- 34.07
- Ouverture
- 34.22
- Bid
- 34.68
- Ask
- 34.98
- Plus Bas
- 34.18
- Plus Haut
- 34.69
- Volume
- 615
- Changement quotidien
- 1.79%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 40.18%
