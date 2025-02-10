CotationsSections
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units

34.68 USD 0.61 (1.79%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CEF a changé de 1.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.18 et à un maximum de 34.69.

Suivez la dynamique Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
34.18 34.69
Range Annuel
23.53 34.72
Clôture Précédente
34.07
Ouverture
34.22
Bid
34.68
Ask
34.98
Plus Bas
34.18
Plus Haut
34.69
Volume
615
Changement quotidien
1.79%
Changement Mensuel
6.45%
Changement à 6 Mois
22.11%
Changement Annuel
40.18%
