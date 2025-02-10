クォートセクション
通貨 / CEF
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units

34.07 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CEFの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.82の安値と34.07の高値で取引されました。

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Unitsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
33.82 34.07
1年のレンジ
23.53 34.72
以前の終値
34.10
始値
34.05
買値
34.07
買値
34.37
安値
33.82
高値
34.07
出来高
434
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
4.57%
6ヶ月の変化
19.96%
1年の変化
37.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K