通貨 / CEF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.07 USD 0.03 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CEFの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.82の安値と34.07の高値で取引されました。
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Unitsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CEF News
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at 34.16 USD
- I Believe The USD Will Drop Further, Supporting Non-US Equity Positioning Going Forward
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at $31.80
- THQ CEF: 13.3% Top Contrarian Healthcare Yield, Discounted Price (NYSE:THQ)
- CEF For Both Gold And Silver
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high of 31.31 USD
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock hits all-time high at 31.04 USD
- CEF: Still A Great Way To Play Precious Metals (NYSEARCA:CEF)
- CEF Stock Soars to All-Time High of $31.02 Amid Bullish Sentiment
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- Central Fund of Canada stock hits all-time high of $30.41
- Sprott Trust reports interim financials, files 6-K
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust: It's Silver's Turn (NYSEARCA:CEF)
- Best Investment In Turbulent Times (SPX)
- Gold And Other Precious Metals Can Be A Great Hedge For Uncertain Times
- SABA: Why This High-Yield Fund Is A Buy Amid Market Chaos (NYSE:SABA)
- ASA: Gold Could Be Good Right Now, And This Fund Is A Nice Way To Get It (NYSE:ASA)
- Natural-gas ETFs have quietly outshined the broader market so far in 2025. Is it time to jump in?
- FOF: Precious Metals Are Nice, But Not The Premium Valuation
- UTG: Still A Solid Long-Term Holding, But Some Caution To Consider (NYSE:UTG)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys (And A Sell) In The Month Of January 2025
- CCEF: Significant Diversification And Decent Results So Far (NYSEARCA:CCEF)
1日のレンジ
33.82 34.07
1年のレンジ
23.53 34.72
- 以前の終値
- 34.10
- 始値
- 34.05
- 買値
- 34.07
- 買値
- 34.37
- 安値
- 33.82
- 高値
- 34.07
- 出来高
- 434
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.96%
- 1年の変化
- 37.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K