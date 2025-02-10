Currencies / CEF
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.52 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CEF exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.40 and at a high of 34.72.
Follow Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
34.40 34.72
Year Range
23.53 34.72
- Previous Close
- 34.54
- Open
- 34.65
- Bid
- 34.52
- Ask
- 34.82
- Low
- 34.40
- High
- 34.72
- Volume
- 451
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 5.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.55%
- Year Change
- 39.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%