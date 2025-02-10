Valute / CEF
CEF: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units
34.68 USD 0.61 (1.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CEF ha avuto una variazione del 1.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.18 e ad un massimo di 34.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.18 34.69
Intervallo Annuale
23.53 34.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.07
- Apertura
- 34.22
- Bid
- 34.68
- Ask
- 34.98
- Minimo
- 34.18
- Massimo
- 34.69
- Volume
- 615
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.18%
20 settembre, sabato