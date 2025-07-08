KurseKategorien
Währungen / ARTL
Zurück zum Aktien

ARTL: Artelo Biosciences Inc

5.40 USD 0.17 (3.05%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ARTL hat sich für heute um -3.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.74 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Artelo Biosciences Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARTL News

Tagesspanne
5.25 5.74
Jahresspanne
0.82 28.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
5.57
Eröffnung
5.37
Bid
5.40
Ask
5.70
Tief
5.25
Hoch
5.74
Volumen
101
Tagesänderung
-3.05%
Monatsänderung
-36.62%
6-Monatsänderung
527.91%
Jahresänderung
373.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K