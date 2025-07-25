KurseKategorien
AN: AutoNation Inc

221.10 USD 0.38 (0.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AN hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 220.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 223.07 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die AutoNation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
220.20 223.07
Jahresspanne
148.33 228.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
220.72
Eröffnung
221.18
Bid
221.10
Ask
221.40
Tief
220.20
Hoch
223.07
Volumen
388
Tagesänderung
0.17%
Monatsänderung
1.71%
6-Monatsänderung
36.62%
Jahresänderung
23.73%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K