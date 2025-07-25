Währungen / AN
AN: AutoNation Inc
221.10 USD 0.38 (0.17%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AN hat sich für heute um 0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 220.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 223.07 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die AutoNation Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
220.20 223.07
Jahresspanne
148.33 228.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 220.72
- Eröffnung
- 221.18
- Bid
- 221.10
- Ask
- 221.40
- Tief
- 220.20
- Hoch
- 223.07
- Volumen
- 388
- Tagesänderung
- 0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.71%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.62%
- Jahresänderung
- 23.73%
