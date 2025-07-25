Currencies / AN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AN: AutoNation Inc
218.04 USD 2.33 (1.06%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AN exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.93 and at a high of 220.64.
Follow AutoNation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AN News
- Why AutoNation (AN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Tariffs Loom, But US Auto Dealers Hold Firm: Watch Lithia & Driveway And AutoNation - AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
- Here's Why AutoNation (AN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Autonation stock hits all-time high at 224.12 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Why Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Up 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Autonation stock hits all-time high at 218.0 USD
- Can Carvana's Same-Day Delivery Fuel Profits and Market Share?
- What's Behind Carvana's Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin in Q2?
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- How ADESA Is Supercharging Carvana's Next Phase of Growth
- Is CVNA Stock a Buy Now After Record-Breaking Q2 Results?
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- AutoNation's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- AutoNation stock price target raised to $200 from $190 at Stephens
- Consumer Tech News (July 21–July 25): Big Tech Earnings, Pony AI Robotaxi, Tesla Discounts And More - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Earnings call transcript: AutoNation beats Q2 2025 expectations; stock rises
- AutoNation EPS Jumps 37 Percent in Q2
- AutoNation, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AN)
- AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Durable Goods Orders Contract in June
Daily Range
217.93 220.64
Year Range
148.33 228.91
- Previous Close
- 220.37
- Open
- 220.64
- Bid
- 218.04
- Ask
- 218.34
- Low
- 217.93
- High
- 220.64
- Volume
- 190
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.73%
- Year Change
- 22.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%