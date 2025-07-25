Valute / AN
AN: AutoNation Inc
219.51 USD 1.85 (0.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AN ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 217.26 e ad un massimo di 219.51.
Segui le dinamiche di AutoNation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
217.26 219.51
Intervallo Annuale
148.33 228.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 217.66
- Apertura
- 219.07
- Bid
- 219.51
- Ask
- 219.81
- Minimo
- 217.26
- Massimo
- 219.51
- Volume
- 297
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.84%