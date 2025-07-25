QuotazioniSezioni
AN: AutoNation Inc

219.51 USD 1.85 (0.85%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AN ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 217.26 e ad un massimo di 219.51.

Segui le dinamiche di AutoNation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
217.26 219.51
Intervallo Annuale
148.33 228.91
Chiusura Precedente
217.66
Apertura
219.07
Bid
219.51
Ask
219.81
Minimo
217.26
Massimo
219.51
Volume
297
Variazione giornaliera
0.85%
Variazione Mensile
0.98%
Variazione Semestrale
35.63%
Variazione Annuale
22.84%
