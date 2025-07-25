Moedas / AN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AN: AutoNation Inc
220.50 USD 0.22 (0.10%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AN para hoje mudou para -0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 220.25 e o mais alto foi 221.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AutoNation Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AN Notícias
- Why AutoNation (AN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Tariffs Loom, But US Auto Dealers Hold Firm: Watch Lithia & Driveway And AutoNation - AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)
- Here's Why AutoNation (AN) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Autonation stock hits all-time high at 224.12 USD
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Kimball Electronics, Alaska Air Group, AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and American Axle & Manufacturing
- Monitor These 5 Broker-Backed Stocks for Strong Returns
- Why Is Lithia Motors (LAD) Up 18.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Autonation stock hits all-time high at 218.0 USD
- Can Carvana's Same-Day Delivery Fuel Profits and Market Share?
- What's Behind Carvana's Record Adjusted EBITDA Margin in Q2?
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- How ADESA Is Supercharging Carvana's Next Phase of Growth
- Is CVNA Stock a Buy Now After Record-Breaking Q2 Results?
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- AutoNation's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- AutoNation stock price target raised to $200 from $190 at Stephens
- Consumer Tech News (July 21–July 25): Big Tech Earnings, Pony AI Robotaxi, Tesla Discounts And More - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Earnings call transcript: AutoNation beats Q2 2025 expectations; stock rises
- AutoNation EPS Jumps 37 Percent in Q2
- AutoNation, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AN)
- AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Durable Goods Orders Contract in June
Faixa diária
220.25 221.18
Faixa anual
148.33 228.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 220.72
- Open
- 221.18
- Bid
- 220.50
- Ask
- 220.80
- Low
- 220.25
- High
- 221.18
- Volume
- 9
- Mudança diária
- -0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.25%
- Mudança anual
- 23.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh