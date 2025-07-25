通貨 / AN
AN: AutoNation Inc
221.10 USD 0.38 (0.17%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ANの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり220.20の安値と223.07の高値で取引されました。
AutoNation Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
220.20 223.07
1年のレンジ
148.33 228.91
- 以前の終値
- 220.72
- 始値
- 221.18
- 買値
- 221.10
- 買値
- 221.40
- 安値
- 220.20
- 高値
- 223.07
- 出来高
- 388
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.71%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.62%
- 1年の変化
- 23.73%
