MathMomentsLognormal

Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the log-normal distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.

double MathMomentsLognormal(

const double mu,

const double sigma,

double& mean,

double& variance,

double& skewness,

double& kurtosis,

int& error_code

);

Parameters

mu

[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).

sigma

[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).

mean

[in] Variable for the mean.

variance

[out] Variable for the variance.

skewness

[out] Variable for the skewness.

kurtosis

[out] Variable for the kurtosis.

error code

[out] Variable to store the error code.

Return Value

Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.