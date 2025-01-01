- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
Calculates the theoretical numerical values of the first 4 moments of the log-normal distribution. Returns true if calculation of the moments has been successful, otherwise false.
double MathMomentsLognormal(
Parameters
mu
[in] Logarithm of the expected value (log_mean).
sigma
[in] Logarithm of the root-mean-square deviation (log standard deviation).
mean
[in] Variable for the mean.
variance
[out] Variable for the variance.
skewness
[out] Variable for the skewness.
kurtosis
[out] Variable for the kurtosis.
error code
[out] Variable to store the error code.
Return Value
Returns true if the moments have been calculated successfully, otherwise false.