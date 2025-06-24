货币 / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.20 USD 0.03 (0.25%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VIAV汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点12.10和高点12.32进行交易。
关注Viavi Solutions Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VIAV新闻
- Viavi: Growth Is Back, Cash Flow Is Real, And Spirent Changes The Game
- Ciena's Stock Skyrockets 143% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left?
- VIAVI partners with CrowdStrike to enhance security operations
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Viavi Solutions issues $250 million in convertible notes due 2031
- Here's Why Viav Solutions (VIAV) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Viavi announces $250 million convertible notes offering
- Viavi Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth
- Susquehanna upgrades Viavi Solutions stock to Positive on AI fiber demand
- Viavi Solutions stock price target raised to $15 by Rosenblatt on AI data center growth
- Viavi Solutions Q4 2025 slides: double-digit growth across segments, margins expand
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Corning, Viavi Solutions and Ooma
- Viavi Solutions Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VIAV)
- Viav Solutions (VIAV) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viavi Solutions jumps 11% as earnings and guidance top estimates
- 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Conundrums
- Baron Asset Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter (MUTF:BARAX)
- AudioCodes (AUDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Franklin Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Keysight Technologies EVP Dougherty sells $2m in stock
- VIAVI adds colocation capability to VALOR lab for Open RAN testing
- Viavi Solutions director Belluzzo sells $84k in shares
- Netomnia Selects VIAVI Remote Fiber Test System to Accelerate Network Expansion in the UK
日范围
12.10 12.32
年范围
8.10 12.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.17
- 开盘价
- 12.22
- 卖价
- 12.20
- 买价
- 12.50
- 最低价
- 12.10
- 最高价
- 12.32
- 交易量
- 1.847 K
- 日变化
- 0.25%
- 月变化
- 8.64%
- 6个月变化
- 10.61%
- 年变化
- 34.81%
