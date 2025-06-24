クォートセクション
通貨 / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc

12.34 USD 0.14 (1.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VIAVの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.23の安値と12.43の高値で取引されました。

Viavi Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.23 12.43
1年のレンジ
8.10 12.91
以前の終値
12.20
始値
12.29
買値
12.34
買値
12.64
安値
12.23
高値
12.43
出来高
3.490 K
1日の変化
1.15%
1ヶ月の変化
9.88%
6ヶ月の変化
11.88%
1年の変化
36.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K