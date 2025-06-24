通貨 / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.34 USD 0.14 (1.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VIAVの今日の為替レートは、1.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.23の安値と12.43の高値で取引されました。
Viavi Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.23 12.43
1年のレンジ
8.10 12.91
- 以前の終値
- 12.20
- 始値
- 12.29
- 買値
- 12.34
- 買値
- 12.64
- 安値
- 12.23
- 高値
- 12.43
- 出来高
- 3.490 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.88%
- 1年の変化
- 36.35%
