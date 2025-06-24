Divisas / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.20 USD 0.03 (0.25%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VIAV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Viavi Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
12.10 12.37
Rango anual
8.10 12.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.17
- Open
- 12.22
- Bid
- 12.20
- Ask
- 12.50
- Low
- 12.10
- High
- 12.37
- Volumen
- 4.418 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.64%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.61%
- Cambio anual
- 34.81%
