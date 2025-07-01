Währungen / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.34 USD 0.14 (1.15%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VIAV hat sich für heute um 1.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.23 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Viavi Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VIAV News
Tagesspanne
12.23 12.43
Jahresspanne
8.10 12.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.20
- Eröffnung
- 12.29
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Tief
- 12.23
- Hoch
- 12.43
- Volumen
- 3.490 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.15%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.88%
- Jahresänderung
- 36.35%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K