Valute / VIAV
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.24 USD 0.10 (0.81%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VIAV ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.14 e ad un massimo di 12.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Viavi Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VIAV News
- Viavi: Growth Is Back, Cash Flow Is Real, And Spirent Changes The Game
- Ciena's Stock Skyrockets 143% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left?
- VIAVI partners with CrowdStrike to enhance security operations
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- CIEN Q3 Earnings & Sales Top, Stock Up on 91% Y/Y Bottom-Line Growth
- Viavi Solutions issues $250 million in convertible notes due 2031
- Here's Why Viav Solutions (VIAV) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Viavi announces $250 million convertible notes offering
- Viavi Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth
- Susquehanna upgrades Viavi Solutions stock to Positive on AI fiber demand
- Viavi Solutions stock price target raised to $15 by Rosenblatt on AI data center growth
- Viavi Solutions Q4 2025 slides: double-digit growth across segments, margins expand
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Corning, Viavi Solutions and Ooma
- Viavi Solutions Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VIAV)
- Viav Solutions (VIAV) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Viavi Solutions jumps 11% as earnings and guidance top estimates
- 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Conundrums
- Baron Asset Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter (MUTF:BARAX)
- AudioCodes (AUDC) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Franklin Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Keysight Technologies EVP Dougherty sells $2m in stock
- VIAVI adds colocation capability to VALOR lab for Open RAN testing
- Viavi Solutions director Belluzzo sells $84k in shares
- Netomnia Selects VIAVI Remote Fiber Test System to Accelerate Network Expansion in the UK
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.14 12.35
Intervallo Annuale
8.10 12.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.34
- Apertura
- 12.34
- Bid
- 12.24
- Ask
- 12.54
- Minimo
- 12.14
- Massimo
- 12.35
- Volume
- 3.366 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.25%
20 settembre, sabato