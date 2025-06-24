Moedas / VIAV
VIAV: Viavi Solutions Inc
12.35 USD 0.15 (1.23%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VIAV para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.23 e o mais alto foi 12.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Viavi Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VIAV Notícias
Faixa diária
12.23 12.43
Faixa anual
8.10 12.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.20
- Open
- 12.29
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Low
- 12.23
- High
- 12.43
- Volume
- 866
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.97%
- Mudança anual
- 36.46%
