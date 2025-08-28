货币 / URBN
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc
70.47 USD 0.14 (0.20%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日URBN汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点70.42和高点70.70进行交易。
关注Urban Outfitters Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
70.42 70.70
年范围
34.76 80.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 70.33
- 开盘价
- 70.58
- 卖价
- 70.47
- 买价
- 70.77
- 最低价
- 70.42
- 最高价
- 70.70
- 交易量
- 174
- 日变化
- 0.20%
- 月变化
- 6.45%
- 6个月变化
- 33.01%
- 年变化
- 84.72%
