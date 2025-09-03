QuotazioniSezioni
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc

71.41 USD 0.17 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio URBN ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.14 e ad un massimo di 72.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Urban Outfitters Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.14 72.03
Intervallo Annuale
34.76 80.22
Chiusura Precedente
71.58
Apertura
71.56
Bid
71.41
Ask
71.71
Minimo
70.14
Massimo
72.03
Volume
3.143 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
7.87%
Variazione Semestrale
34.79%
Variazione Annuale
87.18%
20 settembre, sabato