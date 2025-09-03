Valute / URBN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc
71.41 USD 0.17 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio URBN ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.14 e ad un massimo di 72.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Urban Outfitters Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
URBN News
- Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- URBN or IDEXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Here's How Strong Q2 Results & Store Growth Lift FIVE's FY25 Outlook
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Should Value Investors Buy Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock?
- Top Wide-Moat Stocks Worth a Look for Sustainable Growth
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- Dillard's Stock Soars to 52-Week High: Should Investors Buy Now?
- Here's How Bloomingdale's & Bluemercury Drive Macy's Growth in 2025
- Retail Sales Continue to Soar on Robust Demand: 4 Stocks with Upside
- Urban Company balza oltre il 70% nel debutto in borsa
- India’s Urban Company surges over 70% in debut trade
- Why Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Catch The Next Palantir, Nvidia Or IPO Gem. Here's How.
- Chewy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY25 Sales Outlook Raised
- Nuuly’s Growth Potential Is The Best Reason To Buy Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
- Is Urban Outfitters Set to Extend Its Multi-Brand Momentum in FY26?
- Zumiez: Solid Balance Sheet, But The Fundamentals Still Don't Skate (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Vs. Urban Outfitters: Similar Fundamentals, Different Valuations
- American Eagle soars as Sydney Sweeney ad stirs up demand
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- URBN vs. IDEXY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Urban Outfitters (URBN) Right Now?
- Is Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.14 72.03
Intervallo Annuale
34.76 80.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.58
- Apertura
- 71.56
- Bid
- 71.41
- Ask
- 71.71
- Minimo
- 70.14
- Massimo
- 72.03
- Volume
- 3.143 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 87.18%
20 settembre, sabato