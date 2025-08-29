通貨 / URBN
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc
71.58 USD 1.49 (2.13%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
URBNの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.87の安値と72.03の高値で取引されました。
Urban Outfitters Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
69.87 72.03
1年のレンジ
34.76 80.22
- 以前の終値
- 70.09
- 始値
- 70.09
- 買値
- 71.58
- 買値
- 71.88
- 安値
- 69.87
- 高値
- 72.03
- 出来高
- 2.695 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.11%
- 1年の変化
- 87.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K