通貨 / URBN
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc

71.58 USD 1.49 (2.13%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

URBNの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.87の安値と72.03の高値で取引されました。

Urban Outfitters Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
69.87 72.03
1年のレンジ
34.76 80.22
以前の終値
70.09
始値
70.09
買値
71.58
買値
71.88
安値
69.87
高値
72.03
出来高
2.695 K
1日の変化
2.13%
1ヶ月の変化
8.13%
6ヶ月の変化
35.11%
1年の変化
87.63%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
