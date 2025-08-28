Currencies / URBN
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc
69.43 USD 2.54 (3.53%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
URBN exchange rate has changed by -3.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.96 and at a high of 71.58.
Follow Urban Outfitters Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
URBN News
Daily Range
68.96 71.58
Year Range
34.76 80.22
- Previous Close
- 71.97
- Open
- 71.18
- Bid
- 69.43
- Ask
- 69.73
- Low
- 68.96
- High
- 71.58
- Volume
- 1.967 K
- Daily Change
- -3.53%
- Month Change
- 4.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.05%
- Year Change
- 81.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%