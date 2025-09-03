FiyatlarBölümler
URBN: Urban Outfitters Inc

71.41 USD 0.17 (0.24%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

URBN fiyatı bugün -0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 70.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 72.03 aralığında işlem gördü.

Urban Outfitters Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
70.14 72.03
Yıllık aralık
34.76 80.22
Önceki kapanış
71.58
Açılış
71.56
Satış
71.41
Alış
71.71
Düşük
70.14
Yüksek
72.03
Hacim
3.143 K
Günlük değişim
-0.24%
Aylık değişim
7.87%
6 aylık değişim
34.79%
Yıllık değişim
87.18%
21 Eylül, Pazar