货币 / PJT
PJT: PJT Partners Inc Class A
184.28 USD 3.90 (2.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PJT汇率已更改2.16%。当日，交易品种以低点183.87和高点184.28进行交易。
关注PJT Partners Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PJT新闻
日范围
183.87 184.28
年范围
119.76 190.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 180.38
- 开盘价
- 183.87
- 卖价
- 184.28
- 买价
- 184.58
- 最低价
- 183.87
- 最高价
- 184.28
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- 2.16%
- 月变化
- 5.28%
- 6个月变化
- 33.45%
- 年变化
- 38.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值