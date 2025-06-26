QuotazioniSezioni
PJT
PJT: PJT Partners Inc Class A

188.06 USD 0.17 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PJT ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.80 e ad un massimo di 189.32.

Segui le dinamiche di PJT Partners Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
186.80 189.32
Intervallo Annuale
119.76 190.28
Chiusura Precedente
188.23
Apertura
188.60
Bid
188.06
Ask
188.36
Minimo
186.80
Massimo
189.32
Volume
106
Variazione giornaliera
-0.09%
Variazione Mensile
7.44%
Variazione Semestrale
36.19%
Variazione Annuale
41.35%
