PJT: PJT Partners Inc Class A
188.06 USD 0.17 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PJT ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 186.80 e ad un massimo di 189.32.
Segui le dinamiche di PJT Partners Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PJT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
186.80 189.32
Intervallo Annuale
119.76 190.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 188.23
- Apertura
- 188.60
- Bid
- 188.06
- Ask
- 188.36
- Minimo
- 186.80
- Massimo
- 189.32
- Volume
- 106
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.35%
20 settembre, sabato