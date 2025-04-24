Currencies / PJT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PJT: PJT Partners Inc Class A
180.33 USD 1.15 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PJT exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.38 and at a high of 181.86.
Follow PJT Partners Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PJT News
- PJT Partners: Bullish After M&A Summer (NYSE:PJT)
- Jim Cramer: Sell Chime, Get This Buy Now Pay Later Stock Instead - Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Spirit Airlines weighs strategic options after restructuring efforts falter, WSJ reports
- Exclusive | Spirit Airlines Engages Advisers to Explore Repeat Restructuring
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in PJT Partners Stock?
- Evercore deal accelerates talent dash as banks anticipate M&A upturn
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- PJT Partners (PJT) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- PJT Partners Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PJT)
- PJT Partners Q2 Revenue Jumps 13 Percent
- PJT Partners (PJT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- PJT Partners Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 13%, adjusted EPS surges 29%
- PJT Partners beats Q2 expectations with record revenue
- PJT Partners Inc earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Will Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know
- PJT Partners (PJT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- PJT Partners: Safer Way To Play An M&A Upswing (NYSE:PJT)
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- BMO to acquire Burgundy Asset Management for $625 million
- WW International stock falls amid bankruptcy preparations
Daily Range
179.38 181.86
Year Range
119.76 190.28
- Previous Close
- 181.48
- Open
- 180.91
- Bid
- 180.33
- Ask
- 180.63
- Low
- 179.38
- High
- 181.86
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.59%
- Year Change
- 35.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%