PJT
PJT: PJT Partners Inc Class A

180.33 USD 1.15 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PJT exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.38 and at a high of 181.86.

Daily Range
179.38 181.86
Year Range
119.76 190.28
Previous Close
181.48
Open
180.91
Bid
180.33
Ask
180.63
Low
179.38
High
181.86
Volume
55
Daily Change
-0.63%
Month Change
3.02%
6 Months Change
30.59%
Year Change
35.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%