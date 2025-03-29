货币 / IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IHI汇率已更改-0.48%。当日，交易品种以低点60.19和高点60.69进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
60.19 60.69
年范围
52.90 65.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.58
- 开盘价
- 60.57
- 卖价
- 60.29
- 买价
- 60.59
- 最低价
- 60.19
- 最高价
- 60.69
- 交易量
- 1.976 K
- 日变化
- -0.48%
- 月变化
- -2.36%
- 6个月变化
- 0.48%
- 年变化
- 1.52%
21 九月, 星期日