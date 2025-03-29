Divisas / IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IHI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 60.69.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IHI News
Rango diario
60.19 60.69
Rango anual
52.90 65.18
- Cierres anteriores
- 60.58
- Open
- 60.57
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- Low
- 60.19
- High
- 60.69
- Volumen
- 1.976 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.48%
- Cambio anual
- 1.52%
21 septiembre, domingo