IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IHI 환율이 오늘 -0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 60.19이고 고가는 60.69이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
IHI News
일일 변동 비율
60.19 60.69
년간 변동
52.90 65.18
- 이전 종가
- 60.58
- 시가
- 60.57
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- 저가
- 60.19
- 고가
- 60.69
- 볼륨
- 1.976 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.48%
- 월 변동
- -2.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.52%
21 9월, 일요일