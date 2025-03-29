CotaçõesSeções
IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IHI para hoje mudou para -0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.19 e o mais alto foi 60.69.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
60.19 60.69
Faixa anual
52.90 65.18
Fechamento anterior
60.58
Open
60.57
Bid
60.29
Ask
60.59
Low
60.19
High
60.69
Volume
1.976 K
Mudança diária
-0.48%
Mudança mensal
-2.36%
Mudança de 6 meses
0.48%
Mudança anual
1.52%
