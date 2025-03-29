Moedas / IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IHI para hoje mudou para -0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.19 e o mais alto foi 60.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
60.19 60.69
Faixa anual
52.90 65.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.58
- Open
- 60.57
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- Low
- 60.19
- High
- 60.69
- Volume
- 1.976 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.48%
- Mudança anual
- 1.52%
21 setembro, domingo