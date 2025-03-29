Currencies / IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IHI exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.19 and at a high of 60.69.
Follow iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IHI News
Daily Range
60.19 60.69
Year Range
52.90 65.18
- Previous Close
- 60.58
- Open
- 60.57
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- Low
- 60.19
- High
- 60.69
- Volume
- 1.976 K
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- -2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.48%
- Year Change
- 1.52%
21 September, Sunday