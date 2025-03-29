Valute / IHI
IHI: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF
60.29 USD 0.29 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.19 e ad un massimo di 60.69.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IHI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.19 60.69
Intervallo Annuale
52.90 65.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.58
- Apertura
- 60.57
- Bid
- 60.29
- Ask
- 60.59
- Minimo
- 60.19
- Massimo
- 60.69
- Volume
- 1.976 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.52%
21 settembre, domenica