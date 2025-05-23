货币 / FEMY
FEMY: Femasys Inc
0.36 USD 0.01 (2.70%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FEMY汇率已更改-2.70%。当日，交易品种以低点0.35和高点0.37进行交易。
关注Femasys Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FEMY新闻
- Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July - Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Femasys stock plunges after pricing public offering at steep discount
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Femasys prices $8 million public offering to fund growth initiatives
- Femasys receives UK regulatory approval for non-surgical birth control
- Femasys earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Femasys Revenue Jumps 85 Percent in Q2
- Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Femasys receives first European commercial order for FemBloc contraceptive
- Femasys receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price noncompliance
- Femasys stock rises as FemBloc gets CE Mark for permanent birth control
- Femasys appoints Kelley Nicholas as chief commercial officer
- Femasys Announces Partnership with Carolinas Fertility Institute, One of America’s Best Fertility Clinics, to Offer FemaSeed ® in its More than 8 Locations
- Femasys stock hits 52-week low at $0.82 amid market challenges
- Femasys sets pricing for stock offering and private placement
- Femasys plans stock offering and private placement
- Femasys faces potential delisting from Nasdaq
日范围
0.35 0.37
年范围
0.31 1.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.37
- 开盘价
- 0.37
- 卖价
- 0.36
- 买价
- 0.66
- 最低价
- 0.35
- 最高价
- 0.37
- 交易量
- 898
- 日变化
- -2.70%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- -72.09%
- 年变化
- -67.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值