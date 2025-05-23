Währungen / FEMY
FEMY: Femasys Inc
0.36 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FEMY hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Femasys Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FEMY News
- Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July - Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Femasys stock plunges after pricing public offering at steep discount
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Femasys prices $8 million public offering to fund growth initiatives
- Femasys receives UK regulatory approval for non-surgical birth control
- Femasys earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Femasys Revenue Jumps 85 Percent in Q2
- Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Femasys receives first European commercial order for FemBloc contraceptive
- Femasys receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price noncompliance
- Femasys stock rises as FemBloc gets CE Mark for permanent birth control
- Femasys appoints Kelley Nicholas as chief commercial officer
- Femasys Announces Partnership with Carolinas Fertility Institute, One of America’s Best Fertility Clinics, to Offer FemaSeed ® in its More than 8 Locations
- Femasys stock hits 52-week low at $0.82 amid market challenges
- Femasys sets pricing for stock offering and private placement
- Femasys plans stock offering and private placement
- Femasys faces potential delisting from Nasdaq
Tagesspanne
0.35 0.37
Jahresspanne
0.31 1.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.36
- Eröffnung
- 0.37
- Bid
- 0.36
- Ask
- 0.66
- Tief
- 0.35
- Hoch
- 0.37
- Volumen
- 148
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -72.09%
- Jahresänderung
- -67.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K