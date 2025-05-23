QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FEMY
FEMY: Femasys Inc

0.35 USD 0.01 (2.78%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FEMY ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.35 e ad un massimo di 0.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Femasys Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.35 0.37
Intervallo Annuale
0.31 1.80
Chiusura Precedente
0.36
Apertura
0.37
Bid
0.35
Ask
0.65
Minimo
0.35
Massimo
0.37
Volume
350
Variazione giornaliera
-2.78%
Variazione Mensile
-2.78%
Variazione Semestrale
-72.87%
Variazione Annuale
-68.47%
21 settembre, domenica